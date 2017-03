BERLIN May 21 Former long-time Werder Bremen coach Thomas Schaaf took charge of Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, signing a two-year contract to 2016.

Schaaf left Werder in 2013 after 14 years in charge and took a year out despite several offers from other clubs.

His biggest success are winning the Bundesliga in 2004 and the German Cup on three occasions during his stint in Bremen.

Frankfurt finished the season in 13th place. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)