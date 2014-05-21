(Updates with details, quotes)

BERLIN May 21 Former long-time Werder Bremen coach Thomas Schaaf took charge of Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, signing a two-year contract to 2016.

Schaaf left Werder in 2013 after 14 years in charge and took a year out despite several offers from other clubs. He succeeds Armin Veh, who decided to leave at the end of the season.

"Frankfurt have had a very good development and the club is standing on healthy legs," Schaaf, 53, told a news conference after signing the deal.

"The team has courage and plays attacking football. I like that and I will demand that as well. My philosophy is to witness a 4-3 rather than a painful 1-0."

Schaaf's biggest successes are winning the Bundesliga in 2004 and the German Cup three times during his stint in Bremen while also steering Werder to the UEFA Cup final in 2009.

"We wanted a coach who stands for continuity, for success and for the development of young players," said Frankfurt sports director Bruno Huebner. "Thomas Schaaf fits that description 100 percent."

Frankfurt finished the season in 13th place. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Amlan Chakraborty and Ken Ferris)