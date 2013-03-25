BERLIN, March 25 Eintracht Frankfurt coach Armin Veh has agreed to extended his contract with the Bundesliga club for another season to 2014, the club said on Monday.

Veh, who joined in 2011, led Frankfurt back into the top flight last season and the team is challenging for a Champions League spot in the current campaign.

"I am happy that we have managed to secure continuity in our sports department," club boss Heribert Bruchhagen said in a statement.

Frankfurt's run this season has been nothing short of sensational with the team in fourth place but Veh had recently demanded assurances of reinforcements for next season in order to stay on. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Wildey)