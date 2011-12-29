BERLIN Dec 29 The Bundesliga's bottom club Freiburg have sacked coach Marcus Sorg four days before the start of new year training, Germany's Bild newspaper said on Thursday.

Sorg took over from Robin Dutt in July but the team collected just 13 points from 17 games under his management.

Club officials could not be reached for a comment while the Freiburg website carried a statement posted a day ago saying the team would go into the second half of the season with Sorg in charge, starting training on Jan. 2.

Sorg was the fifth Bundesliga coach to lose his job this season following two at Hamburg SV, Ralf Rangnick's resignation at Schalke 04 and Hertha Berlin's sacking of Markus Babbel.

The Bundesliga resumes after its winter break on Jan. 20. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)