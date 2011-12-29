(releads with club confirming dismissal)
BERLIN Dec 29 The Bundesliga's bottom
club Freiburg have sacked coach Marcus Sorg four days before the
start of new year training as they seek to kickstart their
rescue plan, club officials said on Thursday.
Sorg took over from Robin Dutt in July but the team
collected just 13 points from 17 games under his management
before the winter break.
"We are not a club that takes easy decisions regarding
coaches but we wanted to create an impulse also for the coaching
position," sports director Dirk Dufner told a news conference,
adding that assistant coach Christian Streich would be taking
over for now.
Only a day ago the Freiburg website carried a statement
saying the team would go into the second half of the season with
Sorg in charge, starting training on Jan. 2.
Sorg was the fifth Bundesliga coach to lose his job this
season following two at Hamburg SV, Ralf Rangnick's resignation
at Schalke 04 and Hertha Berlin's sacking of Markus Babbel.
The Bundesliga resumes after the winter break on Jan. 20.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)