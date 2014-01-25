BERLIN Jan 25 Freiburg have signed Austria striker Philipp Zulechner on a three-year contract from SV Groedig as they look to boost their squad to avoid relegation, the Bundesliga club said.

Neither club disclosed details of the transfer fee.

Freiburg, who kicked off the year with an encouraging 3-2 win over second-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, are in 15th place, one point above the relegation playoff spot.

"We are delighted that Philipp Zulechner was excited about moving to Freiburg," sports director Klemens Hartenbach said of the top scorer in the Austrian league this term.

"We have been watching him for some time and not just his goalscoring abilities this season but also his overall development."

Zulechner, who has netted 15 goals in 20 Austrian league matches for Groedig this season, has signed his contract and now needs to pass a medical in the coming days, Freiburg said. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)