BERLIN Nov 11 World Cup winners Germany have scheduled friendly internationals against Australia and the United States next year in order to fine-tune preparations for their Euro 2016 qualifiers, Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff said on Tuesday.

The Germans, third in Group D after only one win in three games, will face Australia in Kaiserslautern on March 25 four days before a qualifier in Georgia, Bierhoff said before realising these matches have not been officially announced.

"Sometimes you have to give facts," he joked at a news conference before also announcing a friendly in June against the United States, coached by former Germany coach Juergen Klinsmann.

"It will be good to face Juergen's team again," said Bierhoff.

The game will be played in early June, before a June 13 qualifier in Gibraltar.

