BERLIN Nov 4 Germany captain Philipp Lahm will
be rested for the friendly games in Ukraine and against
Netherlands in Hamburg later this month after a busy year for
club and country, coach Joachim Loew said on Friday.
Loew said Bayern Munich's Lahm had played a lot of 90-minute
games and deserved a break.
"That is why he gets a rest and I get the chance to test
alternatives for the left back position," Loew said in a
statement.
Germany qualified for the Euro 2012 finals in style after
winning all 10 of their qualifiers.
Loew also gave Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer a one-game
break and will use substitutes Tim Wiese and Ron-robert Zieler
against Ukraine on Nov. 11.
First choice keeper Neuer will be back in the fold against
the Dutch four days later.
"We want to finish this successful year on a positive note,"
Loew said. "It is also important to play in Ukraine and get
experience ahead of the tournament next year."
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Tim Wiese (Werder
Bremen), Ron-Robert Zieler (Hanover 96);
Defenders: Dennis Aogo (Hamburg SV), Holger Badstuber
(Bayern Munich), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Benedikt
Hoewedes (Schalke 04), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Per
Mertesacker (Arsenal), Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund),
Christian Traesch (VfL Woflsburg)
Midfielders: Lars Bender (Bayer Leverkusen), Mario Goetze
(Borussia Dortmund), Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich), Lukas Podolski
(Cologne), Marco Reus (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Simon Rolfes
(Bayer Leverkusen), Sami Khedira (Real Madrid), Mesut Ozil (Real
Madrid), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Andre Schuerrle (Bayer
Leverkusen);
Forwards: Mario Gomez (Bayern Munich), Cacau (VfB
Stuttgart), Miroslav Klose (Lazio)
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)