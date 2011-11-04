BERLIN Nov 4 Germany captain Philipp Lahm will be rested for the friendly games in Ukraine and against Netherlands in Hamburg later this month after a busy year for club and country, coach Joachim Loew said on Friday.

Loew said Bayern Munich's Lahm had played a lot of 90-minute games and deserved a break.

"That is why he gets a rest and I get the chance to test alternatives for the left back position," Loew said in a statement.

Germany qualified for the Euro 2012 finals in style after winning all 10 of their qualifiers.

Loew also gave Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer a one-game break and will use substitutes Tim Wiese and Ron-robert Zieler against Ukraine on Nov. 11.

First choice keeper Neuer will be back in the fold against the Dutch four days later.

"We want to finish this successful year on a positive note," Loew said. "It is also important to play in Ukraine and get experience ahead of the tournament next year."

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Tim Wiese (Werder Bremen), Ron-Robert Zieler (Hanover 96);

Defenders: Dennis Aogo (Hamburg SV), Holger Badstuber (Bayern Munich), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Benedikt Hoewedes (Schalke 04), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Per Mertesacker (Arsenal), Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund), Christian Traesch (VfL Woflsburg)

Midfielders: Lars Bender (Bayer Leverkusen), Mario Goetze (Borussia Dortmund), Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich), Lukas Podolski (Cologne), Marco Reus (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Simon Rolfes (Bayer Leverkusen), Sami Khedira (Real Madrid), Mesut Ozil (Real Madrid), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Andre Schuerrle (Bayer Leverkusen);

Forwards: Mario Gomez (Bayern Munich), Cacau (VfB Stuttgart), Miroslav Klose (Lazio) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)