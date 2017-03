BERLIN Feb 25 Germany will take on Chile in March next year as part of their build-up to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the team said on Monday.

Three-times World Cup winners Germany, who have also set up a friendly with Paraguay in August this year, will play Chile in Germany with the host city yet to be determined.

"Even if we have yet to qualify we are focusing our plans on picking teams with the World Cup in mind," team manager Oliver Bierhoff said in a statement.

"Part of these preparations is to find teams for friendly matches who play the type of football that we will expect to find at the World Cup."

Germany, who have yet to qualify for the 2014 finals, are top of European Group C on 10 points from four games, with Sweden in second place on seven from three. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)