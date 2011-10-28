BERLIN Oct 28 Whether playing on a rugged pitch
surrounded by armed guards in Nicaragua or Mexico City's
altitude, former Werder Bremen captain Torsten Frings said on
Friday he was enjoying his first season in the North American
Major League Soccer.
The 34-year-old midfielder, who won 79 caps for Germany and
scored 10 goals, left Bremen in the close season to join Toronto
FC in Canada.
"The level is obviously not as high as in the Bundesliga but
it is not as bad as it is always made out to be. Everything is
extremely professional. Especially in our club," Frings told his
former club website (www.werder.de) during a visit on Friday.
"The problem is getting the top players into the league.
That is because of the salary cap. That makes salaries low
compared to European leagues."
Frings, who joined former Germany coach Juergen Klinsmann
at Toronto, where he is a consultant, said he had also enjoyed
playing in the North American Champions League in places such as
Mexico and Nicaragua.
"Altitude was a real problem. You don't really understand it
unless you experience it. We lost that game 4-0 as the Mexicans
were running around like rabbits and we looked like 80-year-old
men," he said.
"Or when we played in Nicaragua. It was great. The grass was
knee-high on the pitch. We were accompanied on to the pitch by
men with machine guns to make sure it is safe to get it."
