BERLIN, March 11 Greuther Fuerth have appointed former Hoffenheim youth boss Frank Kramer as their new coach with the aim of keeping the bottom-placed club in the Bundesliga.

Kramer, who officially takes over on Tuesday, signed a deal until June 2015.

"Although the weekend defeat makes things very difficult for us we need to look forward," Fuerth president Helmut Hack said in a statement on Monday.

Fuerth lost 3-0 at home to relegation rivals Hoffenheim on Saturday to stay in last place on 14 points with their opponents on 19. Augsburg are a further two points ahead in the relegation playoff spot with nine games left in the season.

"Frank will push our fresh start forward so that we can look forward with a sense of confidence," Hack added.

Kramer will be assisted by Ludwig Preis, who briefly took over as interim coach after the sacking of Mike Bueskens in February. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)