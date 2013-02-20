(adds quotes, details)

BERLIN Feb 20 Bottom-placed Greuther Fuerth have sacked coach Mike Bueskens after a bad run in their first Bundesliga season, the club said on Wednesday.

Bueskens, in charge since December 2009, led Fuerth to the top flight last season after winning the second division title. They have collected only 12 points in 22 Bundesliga games.

He will be replaced by interim coaches Ludwig Preis, formerly Under-23 team coach, and Rouven Schroeder, the club's sports director.

"It was a tough decision because we knew how much we have to thank Mike Bueskens," club chairman Helmut Hack told reporters.

"We still have the chance to stay up and that is why we wanted to give the team a new impulse."

Despite the bad run and just two wins, Fuerth are only four points behind Hoffenhein who are in the relegation playoff spot.