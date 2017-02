BERLIN Aug 29 Borussia Dortmund's Mario Goetze was banned for two games and fined 10,000 euros ($14,000) after being sent off in their 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, the German football federation said on Monday.

The 19-year-old Germany international was controversially red-carded after the referee deemed he had tried to kick Hanno Balitsch and had spat in his direction, even though the Leverkusen player tried to tell referee Wolfgang Stark that he had not committed any offence.

Fellow Dortmund player Sebastian Kehl was also banned for two games "for unsporting behaviour" after "slightly" pushing an assistant as he waited to come on as a substitute. ($1 = 0.688 Euros)

