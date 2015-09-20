BERLIN, Sept 20 Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Lucien Favre resigned on Sunday, a day after the Champions League club lost 1-0 at Cologne to make it five defeats in a row for their worst Bundesliga start ever, saying it would be the best thing for the five-time champions languishing in last place.

"After long thought and detailed analysis I have come to the conclusion that it is in this situation the best possible decision, to step down as head coach of Borussia Moenchengladbach," the Swiss said in a personal statement.

Favre, who saved Gladbach from potential relegation when he took over in 2011, led them to a third place finish last season and a maiden Champions League group stage spot.

