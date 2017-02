BERLIN Aug 29 Borussia Moenchengladbach goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will not make his debut with Germany's Under-21 team because of a fibula tendon inflammation, his club said on Monday.

Ter Stegen, 19, whose superb start to the season has helped Borussia climb to fifth place in the Bundesliga two behind leaders Bayern Munich, will miss Germany's Under-21 matches against San Marino on Sept. 1 and Belarus on Sept. 6.

Team officials said he was expected to be fit when the Bundesliga resumes on Sept. 9. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)