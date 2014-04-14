BERLIN, April 14 Borussia Moenchengladbach have signed Guinea international Ibrahima Traore from VfB Stuttgart for next season, agreeing on a four-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

The powerful winger is one of the few players who have made an impact for Stuttgart this season as the former Bundesliga champions battle to avoid relegation with four games left.

"Ibrahima Traore is an extremely fast winger who will add to our options in attack, making it more flexible," Gladbach sports director Max Eberl said in a statement.

"He comes as a free agent and we are happy he decided 'to join us."

The France-born 25-year-old has played for Augsburg before joining Stuttgart in 2011.

Gladbach are in sixth place and are eyeing a place in next season's Europa League. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)