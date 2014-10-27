BERLIN Oct 27 Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder Granit Xhaka has been ruled out for several weeks after sustaining an ankle ligament injury in their goalless draw against leaders Bayern Munich, the club said on Monday.

The 22-year-old Swiss international, who has played in every game in all competitions this season, turned his ankle in stoppage time on Sunday.

"Granit Xhaka sustained yesterday a ligament tear in his right ankle and will miss the coming few games," Gladbach said in a statement.

Gladbach, who are unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions this season, are second in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders Bayern.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mitch Phillips)