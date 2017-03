BERLIN Aug 23 Bayer Leverkusen's Karim Belarabi registered the fastest goal in the Bundesliga's 52-year history when he netted after nine seconds in the late game at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The visitors struck straight from the kickoff as Sebastian Boenisch sent the 24-year-old winger through to score.

The previous record was 11 seconds, held by Ulf Kirsten, Giovane Elber and Paul Freier.

Leverkusen led 1-0 at halftime. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)