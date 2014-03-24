BERLIN, March 24 Germany have opted not to bring in goalline technology after the clubs from the top two divisions voted against it, the football league (DFL) said on Monday.

The technology is already being used in other countries, including the English Premier League, and champions Bayern Munich had called for it to be brought in to the Bundesliga.

"I can announce the clubs of the Bundesliga and the second Bundesliga opted to do without it," DFL president Reinhard Rauball told reporters.

He said half of the top-flight clubs had voted in favour but a two-thirds majority was needed.

In the second division only three of the 18 teams had voted for technology to come in.

"This issue is off the table for now," said Rauball.

Stefan Kiessling was awarded a goal in Bayer Leverkusen's win over Hoffenheim in October even though the ball went in through a hole in the side-netting. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Tony Jimenez)