BERLIN, March 9 Cologne forward Anthony Ujah has apologised for grabbing the club mascot -- a goat -- by the horns during celebrations in their 4-2 Bundesliga victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

After scoring to secure a 4-1 lead in the 81st minute, the Nigerian ran to the side of the pitch where the goat is positioned during home games, grabbed the animal named Hennes VIII by the horns and attempted to drag it onto the pitch.

The animal's handler was initially taken by surprise but managed to quickly recover and pull the goat back before the forward returned to the pitch as Cologne celebrated their first home win since October.

"Perfect Sunday. Sorry Hennes. I was a bit too rough on him," Ujah wrote on Twitter and Facebook while also posting a photo of him pulling the goat.

The club also saw the humorous side of the celebrations.

"Hennes is used to such stuff. He may have a bit of a sore neck," sports director Joerg Schmadtke told reporters. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)