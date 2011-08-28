BERLIN Aug 28 Forward Mario Gomez pulled
out of Germany's squad on Sunday with a thigh injury, one
day after scoring a hat-trick in Bayern Munich's 3-0 win at
Kaiserslautern.
The German football federation (DFB) said in a statement
that Brazilian-born Cacau would take Gomez's place in the squad
for Friday's Euro 2012 qualifier at home to Austria and the
friendly away to Poland four days later.
Germany have a maximum 21 points in Euro 2012 qualifying
Group A and need just two points from their final three games to
be sure of a place in Poland and Ukraine next year. They have
won their last six meetings against Austria.
Gomez, who has scored 19 goals in 47 appearances for
Germany, also grabbed Bayern's winner against FC Zurich last
Tuesday to guarantee them a place in the Champions League group
stage.
The 26-year-old was Bundesliga topscorer last season when he
also notched seven goals for his country, including both in the
2-1 win away to Austria in June.
