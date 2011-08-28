BERLIN Aug 28 Forward Mario Gomez pulled out of Germany's squad on Sunday with a thigh injury, one day after scoring a hat-trick in Bayern Munich's 3-0 win at Kaiserslautern.

The German football federation (DFB) said in a statement that Brazilian-born Cacau would take Gomez's place in the squad for Friday's Euro 2012 qualifier at home to Austria and the friendly away to Poland four days later.

Germany have a maximum 21 points in Euro 2012 qualifying Group A and need just two points from their final three games to be sure of a place in Poland and Ukraine next year. They have won their last six meetings against Austria.

Gomez, who has scored 19 goals in 47 appearances for Germany, also grabbed Bayern's winner against FC Zurich last Tuesday to guarantee them a place in the Champions League group stage.

The 26-year-old was Bundesliga topscorer last season when he also notched seven goals for his country, including both in the 2-1 win away to Austria in June.

