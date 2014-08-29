* Gomez back after more than a year

* Ruediger also makes comeback (Updates with quotes, full squad)

BERLIN Aug 29 Mario Gomez and Marco Reus, who both missed Germany's World Cup-winning campaign through injury, have returned to the squad for next month's friendly against Argentina and a Euro 2016 qualifier at home to Scotland.

Fiorentina striker Gomez, who won his most recent of 59 caps in August 2013, was ruled out of the World Cup after an injury-ravaged season in Italy despite a late bid to prove his fitness ahead of the June-July tournament.

"Mario Gomez really wanted to return to the team and his nomination is absolutely deserved," coach Joachim Loew said in a statement. "When he is fit he will strengthen our qualities in attack."

Gomez, who was second choice for years behind Miroslav Klose, can expect to move up the pecking order with his team mate now retired from international football.

Borussia Dortmund's Reus also missed the World Cup after the attacking midfielder picked up an ankle injury in Germany's final warm-up game in June.

"I am extremely happy that Marco has overcome his injury," Loew said. "I know he has a few tournaments left to play and to cause a furore,"

Germany play Argentina in Dusseldorf on Sept. 3 before starting their Euro qualifying campaign against the Scots on Sept. 7 in Dortmund.

In a 21-man squad that includes 18 World Cup winners, Antonio Ruediger is the third player to be recalled with the powerful 21-year-old defender hoping to add to the one cap he won in May.

Some familiar faces will be missing though, with captain Philipp Lahm, defender Per Mertesacker and Klose having ended their international careers since the World Cup while injured Bastian Schweinsteiger and Shkodran Mustafi, who just switched clubs, will be missing as well.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Roman Weidenfeller (Borussia Dortmund), Ron-Robert Zieler (Hanover 96)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Erik Durm (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin Grosskreutz (Borussia Dortmund), Benedikt Hoewedes (Schalke 04), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Antonio Ruediger (VfB Stuttgart)

Midfielders: Julian Draxler (Schalke 04), Sami Khedira (Real Madrid), Christoph Kramer (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Lukas Podolski (Arsenal), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Andre Schuerrle (Chelsea)

Forwards: Mario Gomez (Fiorentina), Mario Goetze (Bayern Munich) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)