July 8 Mario Gomez will leave Bayern Munich and join Serie A's Fiorentina after the two clubs agreed terms for him, the Bundesliga side said on Monday.

"It was Mario Gomez's wish to leave Bayern Munich for Fiorentina," Bayern's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the Bavarian club's official website (www.fcbayern.telekom.de).

The Germany striker became the Bundesliga's most expensive signing when he moved to Bayern from VfB Stuttgart four years ago and has a prolific scoring record for the Bavarians.

However, he spent much of last season as a reserve for Mario Mandzukic as Bayern claimed a Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League treble. (Reporting by Brian Homewood in Zurich, Editing by Clare Fallon)