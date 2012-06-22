* Needle match due to euro zone crisis
ATHENS/GDANSK, June 22 Germany humiliated Greece
in the Euro 2012 soccer tournament on Friday, rubbing salt in
the wounds of a nation reeling from a dire economic crisis which
many blame on Berlin.
Greeks were aching for at least a measure of revenge against
their euro zone tormentor in the needle match of the
tournament's quarter-finals, but it ended as yet another dashed
dream with Germany rolling over their underdog rivals 4-2.
The euro zone paymaster gave what many Germans see as a
profligate and lazy state yet another lesson, this time on the
pitch - perhaps revenge for political headache after headache in
a regional debt crisis unleashed by Athens in 2009 that now
threatens the survival of the entire common European currency.
In restaurants and bars in Athens, a brief moment of hope
when their team equalised with a stunning breakaway goal early
in the second half caused ecstatic celebrations and the shouting
of insults against Germany, which is widely blamed for the
painful conditions of an international bailout.
"That's how they screw you, those who owe you ... shove your
loan," the fans chanted.
But they were soon stunned into silence as Germany ran riot
with three more goals to establish total domination despite a
successful late Greek penalty at the match in the Polish coastal
city of Gdansk.
Restaurants and bars in Athens emptied quickly after the
match and the city was subdued.
Christos Zois, spokesman for the anti-German Independent
Greeks party, said on Twitter: "For a few minutes, we dreamed we
could renegotiate the bailout. But then we got it rammed down
our throat."
In viewing areas in Germany and at the match itself, German
fans cheered Chancellor Angela Merkel as she celebrated her
team's goals from the stands. Nearly half a million fans
reckoned to be watching the match on giant screens in front of
Berlin's Brandenburg Gate chanted: "Knock Greece out, Knock
Greece out."
But Greeks yelled abuse at TV images of celebrations by
Merkel. She is widely despised in the debt-laden country where a
new government has just taken power vowing to soften the terms
of the bailout despite steadfast opposition from Germany and
other European powers.
MERKEL CONDEMNED
"At least we went down with dignity. Celebrating as
childishly as that, Merkel showed she has none," said Pavlos
Hatzipavlou, a chemist watching in Athens.
Greeks widely acknowledged the superiority of the powerful
German team but were proud of their side and clapped when the
game ended.
"The Germans were clearly the better team, but we fought as
best we could," said Maria Markopoulou on the streets of Athens.
Despite the sour atmosphere between the two nations, there
were also voices of moderation. "It has nothing to do with
politics, it's just football," said Lefteris Soultanis, 25, in a
cafe in the ancient Thissio neighbourhood of Athens.
That sentiment was echoed among German fans in Berlin.
"It's fantastic but embarrassing for the Greek team," said
student Josef Pfeister, 22.
"However, I think it is only sport, it has nothing to do
with politics and the problem between Germany and Greece."
In Gdansk, Greeks looked dejected as they left the
spectacular amber-hued stadium. But there was a friendly
atmosphere between the two nations' fans who stopped to take
photos together and patted each other on the back.
"This was an entertaining match with lots of goals and a
great atmosphere. It was a fair game," said German Joerg
Himmler, 47. "Yes, there was all this hype beforehand, but I
think all the fans from Greece and Germany and Poland helped
make it a really warm, friendly occasion - a football festival."
The match, played out in a once German city rebuilt in grand
Hanseatic, gabled style from the ruins of World War Two, pitted
two nations whose relations have rarely been so sour since that
conflict - when Nazi troops occupied Greece.
Only a small number of Greeks made the expensive trip to
Gdansk, in contrast to an estimated 30,000 Germans.
Media in both countries built up the tension before the
match with spiteful and mocking cartoons and provocative
headlines.
"Bye-bye Greeks, we can't rescue you today!" the top-selling
Bild proclaimed on its front page in Germany on Friday.
"Bankrupt THEM," blared leading Greek paper Sport Day.
The respected daily Kathimerini underlined that the match
was against a foe blamed for saddling Greece with a punitive
austerity programme that has led to chronic unemployment and
years of deep economic recession.
"Whoever thinks today's match is just a game is wrong," the
paper wrote, vowing it was "politics - maybe even war - by other
means".
"To many Greeks, victory will represent the triumph of the
weak against the wealth, might and arrogance of the powerful,"
it said. "If the Germans win, they'll see it as confirmation of
their diligence, strategy, talent and thrift."
Merkel loves soccer and the German team. She asked for a
four-nation euro zone summit in Rome on Friday to be brought
forward so she could get to the game.
None of that endeared her any more to the Greeks.
"I only wish someone would buy my plane ticket," said
Theodosis Giannitsis, 65, who owns a small antique shop in
Athens. "So I could go there and throw a yoghurt in her face."
