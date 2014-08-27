BERLIN Aug 27 Hamburg SV have signed 23-year-old Brazilian defender Cleber Reis from Corinthians on a four-year contract as they look to strengthen their backline to avoid last season's relegation battle.

Hamburg had the worst defence of the league last season and needed to survive a relegation playoff to remain in the Bundesliga.

"He is a very aggressive centre back who does not want to give up an inch and he has a lot of passion," said Hamburg General Director Dietmar Beiersdorfer on Wednesday.

Cleber Reis, who played 31 games for Corinthians last season and scored three goals, could be included in the squad against Paderborn on Saturday, Hamburg said.

The former European champions drew against Cologne in their season opener last week. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ossian Shine)