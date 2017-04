BERLIN Aug 25 Hamburg SV skipper Johan Djourou has been ruled out for an unspecified period after sustaining a thigh injury in Saturday's 3-2 Bundesliga victory over VfB Stuttgart.

"Bitter blow for Hamburg as the captain has suffered a muscle fibre tear," the club said.

The 28-year-old Switzerland defender scored an 89th-minute goal to help his team claim their first victory of the season against Stuttgart.

Hamburg, who needed a relegation playoff for the second consecutive year last season to stay up, take on Cologne on Saturday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)