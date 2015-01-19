BERLIN Jan 19 Hamburg SV were fined 55,000 euros on Monday for the actions of a pitch invader who attacked Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery with a scarf in a German Cup game and a string of other offences by their fans.

The German Football Association (DFB) said the pitch invasion in the game against Bayern on Oct. 29, where a Hamburg fan ran on in stoppage time, threw a scarf at the Bayern winger and then showed him the finger, was caused by a security lapse.

Hamburg supporters also lit flares, threw lighters and even used a whistle that was "irritating" in a list of more offences in other games.

"In the 60th minute of the home (league) game against Mainz 05 on Dec. 7, 2014, a whistle with an irritating sound was used several times from someone in the stands," the DFB said in a statement.

The former European champions, who accepted the fine, are struggling to avoid relegation for the second consecutive season, standing in 14th place, two points above Freiburg who are bottom.

The Bundesliga resumes on Jan. 30. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)