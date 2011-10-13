(releads with club confirmation, quotes)
BERLIN Oct 13 Coach Thorsten Fink has joined
Bundesliga strugglers Hamburg SV from Swiss club Basel with
immediate effect and has signed a contract until 2014, the club
said on Thursday.
The decision ends weeks of speculation regarding Fink, who
had a contract at Basel until 2013, and is expected to ease the
tension at the former European champions, who have won only once
this season and sit bottom of the 18-team table.
"Fink was top of my wish list," Hamburg sporting director
Frank Arnesen said in a statement. "He will improve our team and
develop it further."
Prior to joining Basel in 2009, Fink, who had played for
Bayern Munich, had coached Austria's Red Bull Salzburg and
Ingolstadt 04, whom he led to the second division in Germany.
Hamburg have been without a coach since the sacking of
Michael Oenning last month with interim coach Rodolfo Cardoso's
provisional licence to lead a Bundesliga club having expired
after two league games in charge.
Arnesen will coach the team for Sunday's match at Freiburg
before Fink's official presentation next week.
Hamburg are the only club to have never been relegated from
the Bundesliga.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)