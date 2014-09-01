BERLIN, Sept 1 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lewis Holtby, who spent some of last season on loan at Fulham, returned to the Bundesliga on Monday, joining Hamburg SV in another one-year loan deal.

The 23-year-old, who joined Tottenham from Schalke 04 in January 2013, failed to hold down a regular starting spot with Spurs and was loaned out to Fulham in the January transfer window.

Holtby, a former Germany international, has also played for German clubs VfL Bochum and Mainz 05, scoring 16 goals in 99 Bundesliga games.

"Lewis is a highly skilled player with a great passing game who will do our game a lot of good," said Hamburg sports director Dietmar Beiersdorfer.

"With his 23 years he has a lot of experience already having played in the Bundesliga, the Premier League and the national team."

Hamburg, who needed a relegation playoff to stay up last season, lost 3-0 to promoted Paderborn on Saturday to remain on one point from two games this season. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Rex Gowar)