BERLIN Jan 16 Hamburg SV midfielder Lewis Holtby has been ruled out for up to 10 weeks after breaking his collarbone and requiring surgery, the club said on Friday.

The 24-year-old, who joined Hamburg from Tottenham this season, fell on his shoulder during a challenge in their friendly game against Eintracht Frankfurt in Dubai on Thursday.

He would undergo surgery later on Friday, the club said,

"This is extremely bitter for Lewis," coach Joe Zinnbauer told reporters. "I am sorry for him and we will support him in every way."

Hamburg, who won a relegation playoff to remain in the Bundesliga last season, signed Holtby and other players including Swiss midfielder Valon Behrami and U.S. forward Julian Green in deals worth more than 20 million euros ($23.25 million) to strengthen their squad.

However, the new recruits have failed to make any impact, with Holtby yet to score in the league this season as 14th-place Hamburg hover above the relegation playoff berth on goal difference.

The Bundesliga resumes on Jan. 30.

($1 = 0.8601 euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)