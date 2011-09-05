BERLIN, Sept 5 Hamburg SV striker
Paolo Guerrero was ruled out of a friendly match in
Switzerland after panicking during the flight, his coach said
Monday.
The Peruvian, who has a well-documented fear of flying,
became so tense that he suffered a thigh muscle injury and was
left out of the team for Saturday's 2-2 draw against FC Lucerne.
"We know about Paolo's fear of flying," coach Michael
Oenning told German media. "He became cramped up in his seat and
suffered a stiffening of the muscles."
"I think Paolo will get fit quickly and should play at the
weekend against Werder Bremen."
Guerrero, top scorer in the Copa America in July, delayed
his return to Germany from Peru several times early last year
because he could not face getting on an aircraft.
He boarded and got off a plane on four occasions in Lima
before finally making it at the fifth attempt. Since then, he
has had treatment and appeared to be getting over the problem.
