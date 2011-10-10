Oct 10 Hamburg SV sports director Frank Arnesen named himself as coach of the bottom-of-the-table Bundesliga side on Monday after attempts to find a suitable long-term replacement for Michael Oenning fell through.

"I will take on both jobs until we can find the coach who is best for HSV," the Dane told the club's official website (www.hsv.de).

"I want to have the coach who is best for HSV and not just take the second or third option so that we can present a solution."

Oenning was sacked last month after Hamburg's worst start to the Bundesliga. Former Denmark international Arnesen has previously worked as sporting director at English clubs Tottenham and Chelsea.

