Oct 10 Hamburg SV sports director Frank
Arnesen named himself as coach of the bottom-of-the-table
Bundesliga side on Monday after attempts to find a suitable
long-term replacement for Michael Oenning fell through.
"I will take on both jobs until we can find the coach who is
best for HSV," the Dane told the club's official website
(www.hsv.de).
"I want to have the coach who is best for HSV and not just
take the second or third option so that we can present a
solution."
Oenning was sacked last month after Hamburg's worst start to
the Bundesliga. Former Denmark international Arnesen has
previously worked as sporting director at English clubs
Tottenham and Chelsea.
