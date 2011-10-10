* Dane to take on dual role
* Hamburg unable to find suitable coach
(Adds details and background)
Oct 10 Hamburg SV sports director Frank
Arnesen named himself as coach of the bottom-of-the-table
Bundesliga side on Monday after attempts to find a suitable
long-term replacement for Michael Oenning fell through.
"I will take on both jobs until we can find the coach who is
best for HSV," the Dane told the club's official website
(www.hsv.de).
"I want to have the coach who is best for HSV and not just
take the second or third option so that we can present a
solution."
Oenning, in charge for only six games, was sacked last month
after Hamburg's worst start to the Bundesliga.
Former Denmark international Arnesen has previously worked
as sporting director at English clubs Tottenham and Chelsea.
Hamburg, bottom with four points from eight games, had
attempted to sign FC Basel coach Thorsten Fink but the former
Bayern Munich player has a contract with the Swiss champions
until 2013.
"I've been through all the possible alternatives and come to
the conclusion that the right coach for HSV is not available at
the moment," said Arnesen.
Oenning was initially replaced by his assistant Rodolfo
Cardoso but the Argentine does not have a coaching licence and
was allowed to remain in charge for only 15 days under
Bundesliga rules.
Arnesen, who obtained a coaching licence in the Netherlands,
has worked as assistant coach at PSV Eindhoven and had a stint
with Wilhelm II Tilburg in 2002.
"Naturally, there is a certain risk for me," he said. "But
if it is good for HSV, then I'm prepared to take it."
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare
Fallon;To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more German soccer stories