BERLIN, March 18 Hamburg SV forward Maximilian Beister has been banned for five Bundesliga matches after he was sent off and then insulted the referee in the home defeat against Augsburg.

The German football federation's disciplinary tribunal said on Monday that the 22-year-old was guilty of "an assault and of subsequently insulting the referee" in the 80th minute of Saturday's match.

Beister had only been on the field for 11 minutes when he kicked Augsburg's Daniel Baier as the two attempted to win a ball in the air.

Augsburg's win left Hamburg eighth in the Bundesliga, although they are only one point behind fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt who are in the Champions League playoff spot.

