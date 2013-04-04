BERLIN, April 4 Hamburg SV are still digesting last week's embarrassing 9-2 defeat to Bayern Munich but coach Thorsten Fink has urged his players to accept it and move on as they battle for a European spot for next season.

Hamburg, in ninth on 38 points with seven games left in the season, take on direct Europa League rivals Freiburg, who are a point above them in seventh, on Saturday.

"We cannot go back and cancel the previous game," Fink told reporters on Thursday. "We have to stand back up and look ahead.

"We created the pressure ahead of the Freiburg game ourselves so now we have to see that we can deal with it. We did not go into one-on-one battles in Munich. We had better change that against Freiburg."

The defeat equalled Hamburg's biggest loss in 50 consecutive years of Bundesliga play.

"We will remember this 2-9 for the rest of our lives," said sports director Frank Arnesen. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)