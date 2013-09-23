BERLIN, Sept 23 Former Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk has taken over at struggling Hamburg SV with a deal until 2015, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

"We are delighted that we won over Bert van Marwijk, a coach with vast experience who has proven his skills many times," Hamburg sports director Oliver Kreuzer said on the club website (www.hsv.de).

The 61-year-old Van Marwijk, who led the Dutch national team to the 2010 World Cup final where they lost to Spain, succeeds Thorsten Fink, who was sacked last week.

Van Marwijk, who won the UEFA Cup with Feyernoord and also coached Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, takes over with Hamburg in 16th place on four points from six matches. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Sonia Oxley)