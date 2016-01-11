BERLIN Jan 11 Hamburg SV coach Bruno Labbadia, who took over late last season and kept them in the Bundesliga, has extended his contract by one year to 2017, the northern club said on Monday.

Labbadia and club officials agreed the deal at their training camp in Turkey with the former Hamburg striker, in his second coaching spell at the club, having led the team to 10th place at the season's halfway mark.

"We are delighted to have extended with Bruno and his coaching team," Hamburg CEO Dietmar Beiersdorfer said in a statement. "Bruno has passion and enthusiasm for our work. He lives and breathes the club."

Labbadia, who had first coached Hamburg in 2009-2010, took over the struggling former European champions in April last year and kept them in the top-flight after a relegation playoff, their second in the last two seasons.

Hamburg, the only club to have played every season in the Bundesliga since the top league's creation in 1963, are still in contention for a European spot.

