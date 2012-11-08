Soccer-Simeone rues Atletico woes from the spot
MADRID, Feb 13 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is frustrated by his team's continued struggles from the penalty spot and is keeping his fingers crossed that the situation will improve.
BERLIN Nov 8 Hamburg SV will be almost certainly be without central defender Michael Mancienne when they take on Freiburg on Saturday after the English player missed training this week through illness, coach Thorsten Fink said on Thursday.
Hamburg, eager to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat by Bayern Munich last week, will most likely replace the former Chelsea player with Paul Scharner, Fink told reporters.
Right back Dennis Diekmeier is also doubtful, still nursing a minor ankle injury, but he is expected to train again on Friday.
Hamburg, in ninth place, have moved into contention for a Europa League spot after a bad start to the season. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID, Feb 13 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is frustrated by his team's continued struggles from the penalty spot and is keeping his fingers crossed that the situation will improve.
LONDON, Feb 13 Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Asian Champions League Group Stage matches on Monday Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group A Monday, February 20 (GMT) Al Taawun (Saudi Arabia) v Lokomotiv Tashkent (Uzbekistan) (1540) Al Ahli Dubai (United Arab Emirates) v Esteghlal FC (Iran) (1615) Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group B Monday, February 20 (GMT) Esteghlal Khozestan (Iran) v Al Fateh (Saudi Arabia) (1100) Lekhwiya (Qatar)