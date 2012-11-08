BERLIN Nov 8 Hamburg SV will be almost certainly be without central defender Michael Mancienne when they take on Freiburg on Saturday after the English player missed training this week through illness, coach Thorsten Fink said on Thursday.

Hamburg, eager to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat by Bayern Munich last week, will most likely replace the former Chelsea player with Paul Scharner, Fink told reporters.

Right back Dennis Diekmeier is also doubtful, still nursing a minor ankle injury, but he is expected to train again on Friday.

Hamburg, in ninth place, have moved into contention for a Europa League spot after a bad start to the season. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)