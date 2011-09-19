BERLIN, Sept 19 Hamburg SV have sacked coach Michael Oenning after their worst start to the Bundesliga, the club said on Monday.

Hamburg lost their fifth league game out of six on Saturday, slumping to a 1-0 defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Oenning, who took over late last season, will be replaced by interim coach Rodolfo Cardoso.

