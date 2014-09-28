* Mueller ends Hamburg's goal drought

BERLIN, Sept 28 Troubled former European champions Hamburg SV ended a Bundesliga record goal drought but still lost 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt courtesy of a sensational 90th-minute free kick from Lucas Piazon.

Hamburg, anchored in last place, set a new league record for the longest goal drought since the start of the season by failing to score in their first five games and the opening 25 minutes of their match on Sunday.

But new transfer Nicolai Mueller drilled the ball through the legs of keeper Felix Wiedwald in the 58th minute to end their goalless run after Haris Seferovic had put the visitors ahead before halftime.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Lewis Holtby also went close as the hosts pushed for a late winner.

But a sensational 35-metre free kick from 20-year-old substitute Piazon, on loan from Chelsea, left keeper Jaroslav Drobny frozen on the spot and Hamburg's players stunned after the final whistle.

The northern club, who only stayed up last season following a relegation playoff, are bottom of the table with two points despite spending tens of millions to bring in players like Holtby, Swiss international Valon Behrami, U.S. international Julian Green and Brazilian defender Cleber.

Earlier on Sunday, Augsburg earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin to climb up to eighth on nine points.

Champions Bayern Munich, on 14 points, extended their lead at the top after easing past promoted Cologne 2-0 on Saturday. Borussia Moenchengladbach are second, two points behind, following their 2-1 win over Paderborn.

Schalke 04 beat rivals Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Ruhr valley derby, leaving last season's runners-up in 12th place, seven points off the top. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin and Toby Davis)