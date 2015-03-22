BERLIN, March 22 Relegation-threatened Hamburg SV parted ways with coach Joe Zinnbauer on Sunday and have appointed sports director Peter Knaebel as his successor until the end of the season.

Zinnbauer, who took over from Mirko Slomka in September, was a surprise appointment but failed to drag them from the depths of the Bundesliga.

"Joe Zinnbauer showed a lot of passion and maximum engagement every day," said Hamburg board chairman Dietmar Beiersdorfer in a statement.

"We thanked him for that. But after the recent results and the overall sporting situation we were forced to make a change."

Hamburg, former European champions and the only team never to have been in the second division since the Bundesliga's creation in 1963, lost 1-0 to visitors Hertha Berlin on Friday to stay on 25 points and in the relegation playoff spot, only two clear of last-placed VfB Stuttgart. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ian Chadband)