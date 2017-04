BERLIN Jan 7 Hanover 96 striker Mevlut Erdinc joined France's En Avant Guingamp on loan until the end of the season on Thursday after struggling to secure a starting spot at the German club.

The 28-year-old Turkey international, who was born in France, had joined Hanover from St Etienne in the close season on a three-year deal having also played for Paris St Germain, Stade Rennes and Sochaux.

Erdinc, who has not scored this season, started just three times for Hanover, who are 17th in the Bundesliga at the halfway point of the campaign.

"With this change we are confident that Mevlut will show his full potential in a new environment," said Hanover General Manager Martin Bader.

"We see him as an ambitious player and hope that with his performances he can earn a spot in Turkey's Euro 2016 squad and return to us strong." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)