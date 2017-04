BERLIN Feb 16 Bundesliga basement side Hanover 96 will stick with coach Thomas Schaaf until the end of the season even if the club gets relegated, president Martin Kind said on Tuesday.

Schaaf, the former Werder Bremen coach, took over during the winter break from Michael Frontzeck but he has failed to halt the club's slide.

Hanover have lost seven successive Bundesliga matches, including the four games they have played under Schaaf's guidance.

"I can definitely rule out another change of coach," Kind told Bild newspaper. "We will go to the end with Schaaf even if we are relegated."

Schaaf has had to deal with a string of injuries, including new signings Adam Szalai and Hugo Almeida, making Hanover's task of staying up even more difficult.

The club are in last place with 14 points from 21 games. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)