BERLIN, July 25 Hanover 96 have completed the signing of Japan's Hiroshi Kiyotake from relegated Nuremberg on a four-year contract.

"We are delighted Hiroshi Kiyotake has chosen to sign for Hanover 96 despite several other offers," sporting director Dirk Dufner told the Bundesliga club's official website (www.hannover96.com) on Friday.

"Kiyotake is only 24, he's still developing. Despite this he has made people take notice of him after his first two seasons in the Bundesliga and presence in the Japanese national team."

The attacking midfielder, who spent two seasons at Nuremberg, was a member of his country's squad at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Kiyotake played in Japan's opening Group C game against Colombia and has made 26 international appearances in total.

Hanover finished 10th in the league last season. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)