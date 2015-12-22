BERLIN Dec 22 Hanover 96 coach Michael Frontzeck resigned this week because he no longer felt trusted to do the job, the second from bottom club told Reuters on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old saved the Bundesliga team from relegation last season, after taking over with five games to play, but the squad are again struggling at the halfway point this term.

Following their 1-0 defeat by Bayern Munich at the weekend, they have gone into the winter break with 14 points from 17 games.

Hanover told Reuters in an email that Frontzeck, who had 18 months left on his contract, had given his reasons for leaving on Monday.

The former Germany international and Borussia Moenchengladbach coach said: "After careful consideration and many discussions I have decided to quit my job at 96.

"Cohesion and trust are a basic requirement to work successfully especially in our situation. I do not feel this trust currently."

Frontzeck said staying up last season was a "great achievement", adding: "I wish Hanover 96 and their enthusiastic fans a successful second half of the season and that the club will again avoid relegation".

He was given a two-year contract after keeping Hanover up following his appointment in April, when they were two places above the relegation playoff spot and had not won in the league for 13 matches.

Frontzeck's team won two and drew two of their last four matches to survive but this season Hanover suffered their worst ever start to a Bundesliga campaign, losing five of their opening six and not recording a win until their eighth game.

Director Martin Bader told Reuters: "I have found Michael Frontzeck ... a characteristically strong and loyal man. He is a proven expert.

"Avoiding the drop ... last May will always be associated with the name Michael Frontzeck." (Reporting by Neville Dalton; Editing by Tony Jimenez)