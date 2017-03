BERLIN, April 20 Hanover 96 parted ways with coach Tayfun Korkut on Monday, two days after a 4-0 defeat by Bayern Leverkusen extended their winless run to 13 games and left them fighting for Bundesliga survival with five matches remaining.

The 41-year-old Turk joined in January 2014 and helped the side avoid relegation last season but their recent run of woeful form has seen the side fail to win since mid-December as they sit two points above the relegation playoff spot in 15th place.

"Hanover 96 on Monday have put head coach Tayfun Korkut on administrative leave," the club said in a statement, adding the team had been informed of the change.

The club added that a new coach would be appointed before Saturday's league game against Hoffenheim. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)