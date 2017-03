BERLIN Oct 7 Hanover 96 striker Didier Ya Konan will be out for the rest of year after undergoing surgery for an ankle injury he sustained in a league game on Friday, the club said.

The Ivorian striker joins fellow forward Mame Diouf on the sidelines, with the Senegalese nursing a muscle injury that has kept him out of action for more than a week.

"Didier Ya Konan will be out of action for some time following his surgery (on Sunday in Switzerland) and his extensive recovery and is not expected to play again before the winter break," Hanover said in a statement.

Ya Konan, who has scored 37 goals in 115 league games for Hanover since joining in 2009, was injured on the stroke of halftime in their 1-1 draw against Hertha Berlin after badly turning his ankle as he chased down a ball. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Wildey)