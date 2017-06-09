Soccer-Juventus set to sign striker Schick from Sampdoria
June 22 Striker Patrik Schick is undergoing medical tests at Juventus ahead of his move there from Sampdoria, the Serie A champions said on Thursday (www.juventus.com).
BERLIN, June 9 Bayer Leverkusen have appointed former Germany international Heiko Herrlich as their new coach after the departure of Tayfun Korkut at the end of the season, the club said on Friday.
Herrlich, 45, who played for Leverkusen from 1989 to 1993, coached Jahn Regensburg to consecutive promotions from the regional division into the second Bundesliga in his two seasons in charge.
"First as a player and now as a coach, welcome back to Leverkusen, Heiko Herrlich," the club said on Twitter, announcing also a news conference for later in the day.
Herrlich, who won five caps for Germany and scored one goal, also had a brief spell in the Bundesliga as head coach of VfL Bochum in 2009-10.
Leverkusen, regular Champions League competitors, endured one of their worse seasons, finishing in 12th place and leaving it late to secure their spot in the top division for another season. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Mark Heinrich)
BERLIN, June 22 A China under-20 selection could be the 20th team in the German regional southwest league next season, playing out of competition, as the Asian nation is eager to tap into the world champions' stellar youth training.
June 22 Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has apologised after television cameras caught him using an expletive during Wednesday's ill-tempered Confederations Cup match against New Zealand.