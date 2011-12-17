BERLIN Dec 17 Hertha Berlin coach Markus Babbel's future in the capital was in doubt on Saturday after he said he had informed officials last month he would not extend his contract past the summer while the club responded that they only found out a few days ago.

Babbel, who led the team back into the Bundesliga after winning the second division title last season, said after their 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim he had been fair to the club.

"In my eyes I let them know on time. That was early November during the break for international games," Babbel told reporters minutes after sports director Michael Preetz told Sky television there was never a discussion about the contract.

"Everyone who knows me knows that when I say something then it is that way," said Babbel. "If someone has a different opinion then maybe they did not listen correctly."

"I said that I wanted to see out my contract but that I then wanted to further develop myself."

German media reported on Saturday that Michael Skibbe could be Babbel's replacement. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)