BERLIN Dec 17 Hertha Berlin coach Markus
Babbel's future in the capital was in doubt on Saturday after he
said he had informed officials last month he would not extend
his contract past the summer while the club responded that they
only found out a few days ago.
Babbel, who led the team back into the Bundesliga after
winning the second division title last season, said after their
1-1 draw against Hoffenheim he had been fair to the club.
"In my eyes I let them know on time. That was early November
during the break for international games," Babbel told reporters
minutes after sports director Michael Preetz told Sky television
there was never a discussion about the contract.
"Everyone who knows me knows that when I say something then
it is that way," said Babbel. "If someone has a different
opinion then maybe they did not listen correctly."
"I said that I wanted to see out my contract but that I then
wanted to further develop myself."
German media reported on Saturday that Michael Skibbe could
be Babbel's replacement.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)