BERLIN May 26 Hertha Berlin have signed Japan forward Genki Haraguchi from J.League leaders Urawa Red Diamonds on a four-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

The 23-year-old Haraguchi, who has won three caps but is not a member of his country's squad for next month's World Cup, scored 33 goals in 162 J.League games and will join former Urawa team mate Hajime Hosogai in Berlin.

"Genki Haraguchi is a versatile forward who can play both left and right or in the centre," Hertha sporting director Michael Preetz said in a statement.

"Obviously he will need to adapt and will need some time as everything is new for him," Hertha coach Jos Luhukay said. "But with Hajime Hosogai he has a former (Urawa Red Diamonds) team mate who will help him adapt."

Hertha finished in 11th place in the recently concluded Bundesliga season. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)